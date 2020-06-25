Google to pay news publishers for content

Tech giant and content advertisement company Google has unveiled plans to pay news publishers for content on their various platforms.

The tech company made this announcement on Thursday, June 25, in a statement made available to journalists.

According to Google, this development would give some users privilege to read a paywalled post, the common pay-before-read contents that are only available to subscribers on platforms.

Listing partner media organisations in Brazil, Germany and Australia, there are speculations that Google’s initiative is to clear the company from the “recent legal battles in France and Australia over Google’s refusal to pay news organizations for content.”

However, Brad Bender, Google’s vice-president of product management, while listing the first three countries that would benefit from the offering, noted that the company hoped that the new offering would drive “a new news experience” for publishers and readers, adding that more from Google should be anticipated.

