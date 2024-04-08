Tech
Google unveils ‘Lookup’ feature to identify unknown callers on Android
Computers and information technology company, Google, has unveiled its new ‘look up’ product feature to enable users to identify unknown callers on their Android devices.
When you hit the newly designed ‘Lookup’ button in the Google phone app beta, a Google Search window with the number already inputted for you appears.
The new ‘Lookup’ button exists alongside other options, like “Block” and “History,” that you see when you tap on a recent call in the Phone app. Other Android owners can download the Google Phone app, even though it is the default app for Pixel phones.
The ‘Lookup’ tool has many advantages beyond ease of use. This feature has the potential to be extremely beneficial for users who often come across unfamiliar phone numbers.
READ ALSO:Google sues two Chinese scammers for fake crypto apps
For example, business professionals may use ‘Lookup’ to confirm the veracity of calls from prospective clients. People who are suspicious about unsolicited calls might use this function to verify their suspicions before answering.
Reports say ‘Lookup’ isn’t meant to take the place of more reputable caller ID services, such as Truecaller. Rather, it functions as an additional tool that gives consumers the ability to rapidly look up details about unknown callers.
Google stated that there have been rumors of possible future integrations between “Lookup” and current caller ID apps.
