Google’s parent company, Alphabet, to cut 12,000 jobs

Like Microsoft, Meta, Twitter, and Amazon, American tech giant, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced intent to reduce its workforce by 6% which is estimated at about 12,000 jobs off.

Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai, made the announcement in a briefing to employees.

Pichai, who informed employees in an email, revealed that he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here.”

According to him, the company has a “substantial opportunity in front of us” with its early investments in artificial intelligence.

The layoffs, which will be global is expected to impact US staff immediately.

Some of the jobs that will be affected include engineering, recruiting and some corporate functions, as well as some products teams.

Commenting on the development, Pichai said the company will be paying affected employees at least 16 weeks of severance and six months of health benefits in the US, with other regions receiving packages based on local laws and practices.

The development comes on the heels of similar layoffs with big tech companies including 10,000 layoffs at Microsoft and 18,000 at Amazon.

