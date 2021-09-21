Entertainment
Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, dubbed a ‘deadbeat’ father by estranged baby mama
Nigerian Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba has been accused of being a deadbeat father by one of his numerous baby mamas, Natasha Diamond Gold for failing to take care of his children.
According to Diamond, Lanre Teriba has refused to pay the tuition fees of his children.
In a Facebook post shared on Tuesday afternoon, the mother of two stated that the award-winning gospel artiste has failed to provide for his offspring.
Natasha stated that she has had enough and she wants Teriba to take care of the children that they have together.
Natasha wrote on Facebook;
”Have been silent for so long but i wouldn’t allow you destroy the future of my kids…YES
This man came to my life with all righteousness and changed me to a celestial which i regret
Lanre teriba Atorise the father of my kids is so irresponsible and lives fake life.
Anyone that knows me well will know have been through alot of sh*t growing up and i made sure i was still responsible and decent Have never been a lazy girl cause i love good things of life and i chase my needs and leave my wants to God.
READ ALSO: Veteran singer, King Sunny Ade, loses wife a day to his 74th birthday
Have been suffering with a rich man of 7years cause i don’t jus understand how God created me cause all my life am always faithful to fools”
Not stopping their, Diamond went on to reveal that Lanre Teriba lives a double standard life. She stated further that he is pastor who often fornicates and tell lies.
She stated further;
“Lanre teriba Atorise will be giving girls money and ignore responsibility .
Pls guys listen to the conversation between me and one of his gfs .
Pastor that lies and fornicate”
