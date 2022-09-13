Gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo addresses ‘haters’ as she marks one month in marriage

Nigerian gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo has taken to her Instagram platform to celebrate her one-month union with her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, the senior pastor and founder of Waterbrook church located in Lagos state.

The recording artiste tied the knot with her husband in Port Harcourt, Rivers state in August 2023.

Writing about her recent milestone and equally addressing those who have recently been criticizing her for continuously flaunting her marriage on social media, the musician stated that she “cannot contain her joy”.

In a post shared on Instagram on Tuesday to mark her one-month wedding anniversary, Mercy Chinwo wrote;

“I can’t contain my JOY and EXCITEMENT, It’s One month already with my Gee, Forever to go. After Christ, the best decision I ever made. A man filled with so much grace and truth. You are the Evidence that I am indeed Blessed, I Love Love Love you SWEET”

This is coming after Maria Ude Nwachi, a lawmaker representing Afikpo North-East in Ebonyi State House of Assembly had issued a public warning to the newly wedded gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed after the gospel singer flaunted the brand new car gift she was given by her husband for her birthday

