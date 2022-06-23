Gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo, set to marry Lagos preacher

Popular Nigeria gospel musician Mercy Chinwo has revealed that she will be getting married to Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa of Banky W’s Waterbrook Church.

Chinwo made the announcement on her Instagram platform on Thursday afternoon.

Sharing photos on her Instagram page moments ago, the popular 31-year-old singer, Mercy Chinwo wrote;

“I am blessed to be blessed with the blessed official.

“The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real… I love you Sweet”

Also announcing the good news, the groom-to-be, Pastor Blessed wrote;

“I’M THE MAN THE LORD SHOWED MERCY! Mercy Chinwo, thanks for saying YES!

I LOVE YOU DEARLY!

“Ecclesiastical 9:9

Live happily with the woman you love through all the meaningless days of life that God has given you under the sun. The wife God gives you is your REWARD for all your earthly toil.”

