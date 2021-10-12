Gospel artiste, Nathaniel Bassey, laments medical brain drain from Nigeria

Nigerian Gospel singer-songwriter, Nathaniel Bassey has stated that the number of medical practitioners leaving Nigeria was becoming alarming.

In the now deleted Instagram post shared on Tuesday morning, the ‘Onise Iyanu’ singer stated that in his small church family, he knows three health workers that have migrated from the country.

Speaking on his Instagram page, he wrote;

“The number of our medical practitioner leaving is alarming”

In recent years, better pay and medical facilities have been cited as the primary reasons for the departure of most Nigerian doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff.

