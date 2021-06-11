Gospel music producer shot dead one week to his wedding | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Gospel music producer shot dead one week to his wedding
A Nigerian gospel music producer identified as Ebenezer Ayeni was confirmed dead during the early hours of Friday, June 11.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the talented music producer was shot by armed robbers who invaded his home in Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday night. He was declared dead on Friday morning as a result of gunshot wounds sustained.
He was said to have been rushed to the University College Hospital Ibadan and another private hospital but was rejected as the hospital staff allegedly demanded a police report before they could treat his gunshot injury.
READ ALSO: Anonymous Music responds to Bad Boy Timz’s N200m lawsuit
According to his acquaintances who have since taken to social media to mourn the music producer, he was set to tie the knot with his lover next week.
By Adekunle Fajana
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....