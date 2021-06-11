Gospel music producer shot dead one week to his wedding | Ripples Nigeria

A Nigerian gospel music producer identified as Ebenezer Ayeni was confirmed dead during the early hours of Friday, June 11.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the talented music producer was shot by armed robbers who invaded his home in Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday night. He was declared dead on Friday morning as a result of gunshot wounds sustained.

He was said to have been rushed to the University College Hospital Ibadan and another private hospital but was rejected as the hospital staff allegedly demanded a police report before they could treat his gunshot injury.

According to his acquaintances who have since taken to social media to mourn the music producer, he was set to tie the knot with his lover next week.

By Adekunle Fajana

