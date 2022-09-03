Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan survives ghastly auto accident

Nigerian gospel singer, Dunsin Oyekan, was involved in a car accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Saturday.

The artiste was in an SUV jeep alongside some other passengers when the accident occurred on Saturday afternoon.

He, however, came out of the accident unscathed.

Oyegan, who gave his account of the incident on Twitter, said: “If you saw the accident scene that I came out of, you can never believe that I walked out of that scene alive. And to think that we were coming here and I said `lemme sleep’ a bit and the next thing I knew we were somewhere.”

The music star later performed at a church where he was invited to minister.

Dunsin Oyekan @DunsinOyekan is very fine and just ministered Live in Ìbàdàn. This is his testimony@trafficpalava pic.twitter.com/KDQEJBPOUk — Josh Sumoski 🎙️ (@Joshsumoski) September 3, 2022

See photos from the scene.

#LagIbdExp #Accident

Ghastly motor crash along the Lagos/Ibadan express way , Ishara area. Involving a Toyota Prado Jeep & a trailertruck. *Please drive Safely* pic.twitter.com/r4oM2fC3xL — Traffic Palava (@trafficpalava) September 3, 2022

Dunsin Oyekan and his crew survived a terrible car crash. Thank You Jesus 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 no life was lost Thank You Jesus 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/ELUb34feqR — WarepamorSammy 🇳🇬 (@Warepamorsammy) September 3, 2022

