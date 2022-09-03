Entertainment
Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan survives ghastly auto accident
Nigerian gospel singer, Dunsin Oyekan, was involved in a car accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Saturday.
The artiste was in an SUV jeep alongside some other passengers when the accident occurred on Saturday afternoon.
He, however, came out of the accident unscathed.
Oyegan, who gave his account of the incident on Twitter, said: “If you saw the accident scene that I came out of, you can never believe that I walked out of that scene alive. And to think that we were coming here and I said `lemme sleep’ a bit and the next thing I knew we were somewhere.”
READ ALSO: One dies in accident involving LAGBUS bus
The music star later performed at a church where he was invited to minister.
Dunsin Oyekan @DunsinOyekan is very fine and just ministered Live in Ìbàdàn. This is his testimony@trafficpalava pic.twitter.com/KDQEJBPOUk
— Josh Sumoski 🎙️ (@Joshsumoski) September 3, 2022
See photos from the scene.
#LagIbdExp #Accident
Ghastly motor crash along the Lagos/Ibadan express way , Ishara area. Involving a Toyota Prado Jeep & a trailertruck. *Please drive Safely* pic.twitter.com/r4oM2fC3xL
— Traffic Palava (@trafficpalava) September 3, 2022
Dunsin Oyekan and his crew survived a terrible car crash. Thank You Jesus 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 no life was lost Thank You Jesus 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/ELUb34feqR
— WarepamorSammy 🇳🇬 (@Warepamorsammy) September 3, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...