Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, is dead aged 51

Nigerian Christian artiste, Sammie Okposo has passed away at the age of 51.

According to reports reaching Ripples Nigeria, the renowned gospel musician slumped at a yet-to-be-disclosed hospital in Lagos state on Friday morning and died.

The singer died of hypertension. He was scheduled to perform at a Christmas concert alongside other renowned Christian artistes prior to his unfortunate demise.

Read also:Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, vows to never fulfil the lust of the flesh

Okposo made headlines early in the year after he publicly apologized to his wife, Ozioma for cheating on her with another lady in the United States.

In the apology which was shared on his Instagram page, the singer lamented over the incident which he noted happened in 2021.

The singer further stated that the development had seen him step aside from ministerial work until “full restoration.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now