Entertainment
Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, is dead aged 51
Nigerian Christian artiste, Sammie Okposo has passed away at the age of 51.
According to reports reaching Ripples Nigeria, the renowned gospel musician slumped at a yet-to-be-disclosed hospital in Lagos state on Friday morning and died.
The singer died of hypertension. He was scheduled to perform at a Christmas concert alongside other renowned Christian artistes prior to his unfortunate demise.
Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, vows to never fulfil the lust of the flesh
Okposo made headlines early in the year after he publicly apologized to his wife, Ozioma for cheating on her with another lady in the United States.
In the apology which was shared on his Instagram page, the singer lamented over the incident which he noted happened in 2021.
The singer further stated that the development had seen him step aside from ministerial work until “full restoration.”
