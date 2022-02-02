Entertainment
Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, vows to never fulfil the lust of the flesh
Nigerian gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo has stated in a recent Instagram post that he will never fulfil the lust of the flesh.
Okposo‘s statement is coming several days after he confessed to engaging in an extramarital affair with a Nigerian lady based in the United States of America. Since his reemergence on the social media platform, Instagram, the renowned gospel artiste has maintained that he is prepared to fully commit to God.
READ ALSO: Kenyan OAP calls out Singer, Portable, for exposing women without consent
He wrote on his Instagram page, “I am controlled not by the flesh but by the spirit of God that lives in me”
Okposo went on to write, “I walk in the spirit. I will not fulfil the lust of the flesh”
Read his full statement below.
Sammie Okposo’s statement is coming weeks after he revealed that he will be taking a hiatus from ministry. He is yet to inform his fans when he will be releasing new music.
