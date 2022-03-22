Gospel singer, Segun Obe, replies people criticizing him for participating in secular reality show

Popular Nigerian gospel artiste, Segun Obe has responded to those who are criticizing him for participating in a secular reality show.

The gospel recording artiste who currently serves as a judge on a ‘non-christian’ musical show known as Voice It Out stated that people do not need to criticize him for his involvement with other entertainment endeavours.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday morning, Obe stated that people whose lives are not anywhere close to perfect have opinions about the lives of others.

Read what he wrote below;

”I usually don’t address issues that fly around cause I am too busy to focus on irrelevant things but I must do this to create some sort of balance…”

He continued;

“People like to have an opinion about your life and advise other people on their social media pages when their own lives are not ANYWHERE close to perfect, if you will make a post stylishly throwing shades at me cause I am currently working on a (non christian) project at the moment, please do it to my face or tag me in it so we can talk one to one.

I am and REMAIN a gospel artist and a devoted christian, my job on the other hand is just that…

A JOB, if you turn yourself to ASSISTANT JESUS overnight and feel the need to condemn me in your heart it’s fine, at the end of the day, THE LORD KNOWETH THEM THAT ARE HIS, Thank God that man ain’t God though.”

The concluding part of his statement reads;

“I will NEVER address this issue again cause your opinion at the end of the day means ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to me.

There is therefore now NO CONDEMNATION to those who are in Christ Jesus, if my resent posts irritate you, feel free to use the BLOCK or UNFOLLOW buttons on your device.

I know who and whose I am……”

