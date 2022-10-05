Tech
Gourmey secures $48 million Series A funding round
A French startup, Gourmey, has announced securing a $48 million Series A funding round led by Earlybird Venture Capital.
Co-founder and CEO, Nicolas Morin-Forest, confirmed the new funding in a media release on Wednesday.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that other investors in the round include Keen Venture Partners, Omnes Capital, Discovery, Thia Ventures, Instacart CEO Fidji Simo, and some existing investors, such as Heartcore Capital, Point Nine Capital, Air Street Capital, Partech, and Beyond Investing.
Gourmey claims it creates sustainably cultivated meat delights for an uncompromising and conscious generation.
The Paris-based startup was cofounded by Antoine Davydoff, Nicolas Morin-Forest, and Victor Sayous.
“Our cultivated foie gras is market-ready and has already convinced several French and international Michelin-starred chefs, restaurants, and high-quality meat distributors,” Morin-Forest said while explaining his startup’s mode of operation.
Morin-Forest added that the company will use the fund to increase its portfolio of high-quality, sustainable meat products in poultry.
