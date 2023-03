Gov Abdulrasaq re-elected for second term in Kwara

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate scored 273,424 votes to defeat Abdullah Yahman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 155,490 votes.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) flag bearer, Hakeem Lawal, got 18,922 votes in the exercise.

