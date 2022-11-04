Entertainment
Gov Abdulrazaq appoints skitmaker, Cute Abiola, as special assistant on creative industries
The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has appointed a skit maker and content creator, Abdulgafar Ahmed Abiola aka Cute Abiola, as a Special Assistant on Creative Industries.
The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Ilorin, said Abdulrazaq also appointed Mr. Jerry Kolo as Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations.
READ ALSO: Abdulrazaq appoints Mustapha-Akanbi as KWASU VC
He added that the appointments took immediate effect.
Kolo, an indigene of the Patigi local government area of the state, was the chairman of the Kwara North Development Council (KWANDCO), before the new appointment.
