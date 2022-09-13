News
Gov Abdulrazaq presents 2022 revised budget of N187.5bn to Kwara Assembly
The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, on Tuesday forwarded the revised 2022 budget of N187.5billion to the state House of Assembly for consideration and passage.
The Speaker of the House, Yakubu Danladi, read the governor’s letter at the plenary in Ilorin, the state capital.
He said the revised appropriation bill would be placed on ongoing capital projects and consistent payment of the new minimum wage across board.
Abdulrazaq noted that the revised budget was N2.08billion or 1.1 percent lower than the approved 2022 budget of N189.6billion.
2023: PDP demands Gov Abdulrazaq's disqualification over alleged certificate forgery
He stressed that 52.34 percent of the revised budget was set aside for recurrent expenditure and 47.66 percent for capital spending.
He, however, explained that the recurrent expenditure was increased in a bid to accommodate the rise in personnel cost.
Such cost includes the full implementation of the minimum wage in the mainstream civil service, agencies and parastatals of the state government, including the Colleges of Education and other overhead items.
The speaker, thereafter, referred the revised budget estimate to the House Committee on Appropriation for further legislative action.
