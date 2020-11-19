Latest Politics

Gov AbdulRazaq presents bill to repeal pension law for ex-govs to Kwara Assembly

November 19, 2020
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
By Ripples Nigeria

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has sent to the Kwara State House of Assembly an executive bill to repeal the law granting payment of monthly pension to former governors and deputy governors.

The governor had recently revealed that plans were underway to scrap payment of pension to former governors of the state and their deputies, including Senator Bukola Saraki.

On Wednesday, the State Assembly Speaker, Yakubu Danladi, read the governor’s message to the lawmakers as he presented the bill to them during their plenary.

READ ALSO: Like Lagos, Kwara govt moves to scrap pension for ex-governors, deputies

He said the bill was targeted at achieving the cardinal objective of the state government on prudent management of the state’s scarce resources.

In their response, the lawmakers at the plenary, unanimously, accepted the bill and said that it had passed first reading.

The bill was subsequently referred to the House Committee on Rules and Business by the Speaker.

The committee was asked to slate the bill for deliberation during the next plenary of the house.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */