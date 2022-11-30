Gov AbdulRazaq reshuffles cabinet, swears in two new commissioners

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Wednesday carried out a minor cabinet reshuffle after he inaugurated two new commissioners and a special adviser.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, confirmed the development in a statement in Ilorin.

The new commissioners are Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu and Abubakar Saddiq Buhari.

Modibbo-Kawu, is however, returning to the cabinet after she resigned to vie for the House of Representatives ticket in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She has been assigned to the Ministry of Education while Buhari will head the Ministry of Communications.

Alhaji Abdul-Razhaq Abubakar Jiddah was inaugurated as the Special Adviser on Special Duties.

The statement read: “Governor AbdulRazaq also announced a minor cabinet reshuffle involving five commissioners – Alhaji Wahab Femi Agbaje who has moved from Water to Energy; Mariam Ahmed Hassana, from Energy to Women Affairs; Abdulmaliq Bashir Mopelola Risikatulahi, from Women Affairs to Water; George Olabode Towoju, from Communication to Youth; and Adamu Jamila Bake, from Youth Development to Planning.”

