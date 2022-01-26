Gov Abiodun fumes as assailants burn monarch, aides to death in Ogun

Following the killing of a traditional ruler and three of his aides in Ogun state, the state governor Dapo Abiodun has expressed rage over the incident, threatening that the assailants would be brought to justice.

The traditional ruler of Agodo, in the Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun state, Oba Ayinde Odetola, alongside three of his aides were reportedly killed and burnt beyond recognition by unknown gunmen on Monday.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that there were controversies surrounding Odetola’s emergence as the Olu of Agodo. Some indigenes of Agodo, a settlement of Owu people claim that Odetola was from the Ake dynasty, hence unqualified to rule over the Owu people of Agodo.

Meanwhile, state governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, has directed security agencies to immediately fish out the killers.

The governor described the incident as unfortunate, and a threat to the peace of the state.

He noted that politics, land and chieftaincy matters should not be approached by a descent to self-help and killings.

“Security of lives and property tops our responsibilities as a government and we will not allow people to take laws into their hands.

“To those threatening the peace of our state, we will stop at nothing to fish them out, prosecute them and mete out the full wrath of the law to them.

“We have zero-tolerance for these ignoble conducts. Politics, land and chieftaincy disputes are no excuses for people to take the law into their hands. All hirelings, parents and guardians should call their wards to order,” the statement reads in part.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

