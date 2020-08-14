Gov Abiodun lifts weekend lockdown in Ogun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Friday lifted the weekend lockdown imposed on the state in the wake of the spread the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

Abiodun announced this while giving an update on the efforts of the government in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, adding that the decision was made after thorough deliberation, consideration and resolution with stakeholders.

According to him the decision to lift the weekend lockdown was due to the opening of worship centres for activities.

The Governor however, said the limitation on social gatherings not exceeding 20 people at any place is still in force.

He said: “Let me say that now that our worship centres are open for activities, the restrictions on weekends are lifted, but the limitation on social gatherings not exceeding 20 people at any place at the same time is still very much in force.

“Observation of dusk-to-dawn curfew as directed by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) i.e. between 10.00pm and 4.00am daily.

“Wearing of face masks in the public is compulsory and failure to do so is punishable.

“Only one passenger is still allowed for motorcycles and two passengers only for tricycles. Taxi cabs and buses still have 60% limitation on their carrying capacity and non-adherence attracts sanction.

“The COVID-19 Task Force in markets must continue to ensure physical distancing, availability of handwashing facilities, and use of gloves and facemasks for traders. Decontamination will continue in our markets and other public places.”

He also disclosed that the process of reopening Gyms, arcades, swimming pools, barber-shops, spas, beauty Salons, public parks and golf courses is in progress, while declaring that event centres, bars, casinos, cinemas, and night clubs are still under lockdown.

