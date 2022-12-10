Gov. Abiodun, Ogun PDP guber candidate, Adebutu, at war over alleged N86bn debt

Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun State, and Ladi Adebutu, the PDP’s candidate for governor in the state, engaged in verbal sparring on Friday over an estimated N86.21 billion government debt within a year.

Adebutu argued that the state’s internal debt climbed by 55.4% between 2021 and 2022, but Abiodun reacted angrily, calling him ignorant.

Speaking to PDP supporters and members in the state during the official launch of his campaign in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, Adebutu accused Abiodun of spending N86.21 billion in a single year.

Adebutu claimed that by June 2022, the state’s internal debt profile had increased from N155.57 billion in 2021 to N241.78 billion.

Adebutu said, “The domestic debt profile as recorded by this administration again rose from N155.57bn in 2021 to N241.78bn by June 2022 representing a disheartening 55.4% increase in debt.

“This government has continuously succeeded in enlisting Ogun State in the list of highest indebted states in the country.

READ ALSO:Ogun govt dismisses report on payment of $50,000 to Gov Abiodun’s convicted aide for business transaction

“Under their administration, the state dropped to the 19th position on the 2021 Fiscal Performance Ranking from the 3rd position in 2020, contrary to their fake noise and hype that there was improvement in the internally generated revenue of the state, the sharp slide from the 3rd position to the 19th position within 10 months of review was as a result of the decline in the IGR of the state by about 28.44 per cent. In correct perspective, the IGR dropped with about N20.17bn within a period of 11 months”.

As the PDP pledged to free the state from the “shackles” of the APC, he pleaded with the people of the state to vote against the APC and its candidates.

Meanwhile, the governor responded by denying the assertion while speaking through his chief press secretary, Kunle Somorin.

He said, “he (Adebutu) is ill-informed and he’s merely raking mud and contriving the allegation to call attention to himself, mislead the public and malign a focused, accountable, responsive and responsible promise-keeping administration.

“Governor Abiodun does not engage in frivolous borrowing like Adebutu’s hallucinatory mind conjured.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now