Gov Abiodun orders release of EndSARS protesters charged to court

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has instructed the Attorney General and commissioner for Justice in the state, Gbolahan Adeniran to immediately release three suspects that were charged to court for their involvement in the EndSARS protests.

Mr Abiodun had earlier tweeted on Monday that 150 suspects had been released by the police in Ogun. Meanwhile three suspects that had been charged to court are soon to be released.

He made this known on his Twitter handle on Tuesday morning.

He said “On my instruction, the Attorney General has reviewed the evidence in the investigation case file in respect of the three suspects that were remanded in a custodial centre on 12th October, 2020.

“Ogun State has decided not to charge them with any offence. They are to be released immediately”.

Unverified reports had claimed that one of the suspects had been charged and sentenced to life imprisonment.

