Gov Abiodun raises alarm on alleged threats by criminals

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday raised the alarm over alleged threats to his life by criminals.

The governor, who addressed stakeholders at a Joint Security Meeting organised by Ogun and Oyo State Governments in Abeokuta, said kidnappers and other criminals are after his life because of the state government’s move to secure the state.

He said: “The criminals are feeling the heat since we launched the OP-MESA last week. I understand that they have been working extremely hard. In fact, what I hear is that those criminals are now saying that Dapo Abiodun is making life unbearable for them and that they are going to come after me.

“Well, let me assure you that I will continue to make life intolerable and unbearable for you and I’m waiting for you.

“The state government will make life unbearable for criminals and flush them out from our state.”

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, described the meeting as a welcome development and vowed that the two states would not relent in the efforts to tackle crimes in their domains.

