Gov Abiodun restates conditions, worship, entertainment centres reopen

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has warned that reopening of worship and entertainment centres in the state was subject to full observance of all COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

Governor Abiodun who issued the warning on Friday in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin said that spiritual exercise must be carefully done in line with the resolution they reached with the leaders of Christian and Muslim faiths.

He also added that all congregants at worship centres must endeavour to wear their face masks appropriately (that is, no face mask, no entry) and there should be adequate provision of running water.

Governor Abiodun said; “While churches and mosques can now have their regular services and programmes – both weekly and midweek activities – they must be carefully done in line with the deliberation, consideration and resolution reached before with the leaders of Christian and Muslim faiths.

“For the purpose of emphasis, all congregants must wear their face masks appropriately (that is, no face mask, no entry). There should be adequate provision of running water.

“Worship centres should be adequately cleaned and decontaminated before and after services. Household bleach solution/equivalent should be adequately prepared for disinfection.”

The governor added that there should be adequate provision and supervision of multiple Veronica Buckets for hand-washing, adding that fully automated handwashing machines were preferable.

“There should be provision of alcohol-based sanitiser, which must be used before and after service. Worship centres should provide adequate toilet facilities with water,” he concluded.

