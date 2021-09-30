Gov Abiodun signs anti-open grazing bill in Ogun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday signed the state’s anti-open grazing bill into law.

The state House of Assembly had on July 8 passed the bill titled: “Animal Grazing Regulation and Cattle Ranch Establishment Law, 2020.”

The Speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, said the bill would address the incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the state.

He said: “The bill prescribed a jail term of not less than three years without an option of fine for offenders.

“It also recommended the forfeiture of the herds of cattle or livestock to the state government for anyone who rears, herd or graze any livestock in any part of the state except within the permitted ranches.”

Several states in the Southern part of the country including Ondo and Delta had signed the anti-open grazing bill since the governors agreed to ban the activity in the region a few months ago.

