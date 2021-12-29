Gov Abiodun signs Ogun 2022 budget of N350.7bn

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday evening signed the state’s 2022 budget of N350.7 billion into law.

The state House of Assembly had earlier on Wednesday passed the budget with adjustments in some recurrent and capital estimates of 182 agencies.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin, who disclosed this in a statement, said the lawmakers reduced the recurrent expenditure from the initial N172.99 billion to N153.1 billion and increased the capital expenditure from N177.7 billion to N197.5 billion.

In his address after signing the budget at his office in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, Governor Abiodun thanked members of the Assembly for the speedy passage of the appropriation bill.

He assured that his administration would put machinery in place to ensure optimum performance of the budget.

The governor, however, urged the House to continue supporting the state government in its efforts at fulfilling the promises to the people of the state.

