Politics
Gov Abiodun visits Tinubu, promises support in 2023 election
The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday, visited the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in Abuja, and promised to work for the party’s success in the 2023 election.
The governor reportedly worked for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during the APC presidential primary won by Tinubu.
Abiodun, who confirmed the development on his Twitter handle, said he visited the APC chieftain to congratulate him on his victory in the party’s presidential primary.
READ ALSO: Tinubu will enhance Nigeria’s unity more than Atiku – Fani-Kayode
He wrote: “I paid a visit to our national leader, @officialABAT to congratulate him on his emergence as the presidential candidate of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, @OfficialAPCNg
“I also gave our assurances of support in the next political process that has now begun ahead of the 2023 presidential election.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...