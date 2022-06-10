Gov Abiodun visits Tinubu, promises support in 2023 election

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday, visited the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in Abuja, and promised to work for the party’s success in the 2023 election.

The governor reportedly worked for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during the APC presidential primary won by Tinubu.

Abiodun, who confirmed the development on his Twitter handle, said he visited the APC chieftain to congratulate him on his victory in the party’s presidential primary.

READ ALSO: Tinubu will enhance Nigeria’s unity more than Atiku – Fani-Kayode

He wrote: “I paid a visit to our national leader, @officialABAT to congratulate him on his emergence as the presidential candidate of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, @OfficialAPCNg

“I also gave our assurances of support in the next political process that has now begun ahead of the 2023 presidential election.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now