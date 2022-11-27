Gov Adeleke appoints Chief of Staff, two others

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Sunday, approved the appointment of Mr. Kassim Akinleye as Chief of Staff.

The governor, who announced this in a statement he personally signed, also appointed Mr. Teslim Igbalaye as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Mr. Olawale Rasheed as his Chief Press Secretary.

The appointments, according to him, took immediate effect.

The statement read: “The Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Kassim Akinleye as the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

“Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye as the Secretary to the State Government and Mallam Rasheed Olawale as the Spokesman to the Governor.”

Governor Adeleke had shortly after his inauguration on Sunday ordered the immediate reversal of former governor Rauf Aregbesola’s policies.

He also ordered the closure of all the state’s accounts in banks.

