Gov Adeleke clarifies report on Valentine’s Day celebration for Osun workers

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has debunked armories making the rounds that his government was organising a Valentine’s Day celebration for the state’s workers.

Adeleke’s denial of the story was contained in a statement on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Olawale Rasheed, who said there was no truth whatsoever in the rumour.

The statement said instead of embarking on such a venture, the State Civil Service Union, in collaboration with the Office of the Head of Service, would rather host an annual Valentine’s Day event that has been on for the past four years which was started by the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

A circular earlier on Saturday which was signed by K. Akintola, on behalf of the State Head of Service, had stated that the celebration would hold at the Bola Ige White House, in the Osun Governor’s Office, on Tuesday.

The circular noted that Adeleke, would be the special guest at the occasion, while the Head of Service would be the father of the day.

But while clarifying the position of the government on the purported party, Rasheed said the programme was not a Valentine’s Day celebration as being speculated.

“The event was regularly held under the previous administration, and as such, the Civil Service Union is only continuing a tradition that predates the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke,” he said.

