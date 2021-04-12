Gov Akeredolu appoints new Accountant-General for Ondo | Ripples Nigeria

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has approved the appointment of Mrs. Esther Oni as the state’s new Accountant-General.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Akure.

Akeredolu congratulated the new Accountant-General and urged her to discharge her duty with utmost responsibility deserving of the position.

Oni is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) with over 30 years progressive post-qualification experience in both the private and public sectors.

She also had a valuable stint with the International Public Service.

Oni, who holds an MBA from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, was until her new appointment the Director of Debt Management Office, Ondo State Ministry of Finance.

She succeeds the state’s former Accountant- General, Mr. Laolu Akindolire, who retired from service after his 35 years of service.

The appointment took immediate effect.

