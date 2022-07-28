Gov Akeredolu appoints new Head of Service in Ondo

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has approved the appointment of Pastor Kayode Ogundele as the new Head of Service in the state.

He will place Mr.John Adeyemo who is expected to retire from service on August 2.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Akure, said the appointment was a recognition of Ogundele’s rich experience in the state public service.

He added that appointment would take effect from August 3.

Until his appointment, Ogundele was the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and Special Services Department in the Governor’s Office.

READ ALSO: Akeredolu orders immediate dismissal of civil servants for receiving double salaries

The statement read: “The appointment is in recognition of Ogundele’s rich experience in the State Public Service and his track records of years of dedication and efficiency.

“He joined the state public service as an administrative officer in 1994.

“He holds a Master’s Degree in Personnel Psychology and fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Administration of Nigeria, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, and graduate of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria.”

