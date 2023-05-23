Gov Akeredolu charges President-elect Tinubu to devolve power to states

In order to expedite the growth of the nation, Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo State, on Monday, urged Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, to take the subject of power devolution seriously in his government.

Akeredolu, who is also the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, reaffirmed the need to transfer authority to the states since it was too excessively concentrated at the federal level.

Akeredolu said this at the 59th Founders’ Day Anniversary Lecture, Award, and Endowment of the Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo.

The Governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye, objected to the country’s current constitution, which gave the Federal Government a great deal of power, and insisted that the federating units must be able to direct local development.

Read Also: ‘Unworkable’ – Akeredolu rejects APC’s zoning arrangement for National Assembly leadership

He also suggested that the next President should ban importation of all items, which could be produced in the country, adding that luxury items should be taxed heavily for the country to bounce back economically.

Akeredolu said, “The Federal Government must divest itself of the overwhelming but self-imposed duties for the country to breathe. The states must be encouraged to explore their domains and be creative. The Federal Government must ban importation of all items which the country is capable of producing. The taxation on luxury goods must be heavy.”

He stated that every state should be free to explore its areas of strength for the benefit of the indigenes and inhabitants, and states should not be reduced to pathetic beggars in a federation, as the situation is at the moment.

He said, “The incoming administration has its job clearly defined. It is inheriting not only a heavy backlog of disaffection and complaints from the citizenry from all parts of the country, and it has sold its campaign on the promise of a renewed hope.

“This clearly points at its readiness to address existential issues, which bedevil the country at the moment. The expectations are high but the obstacles which have been erected to militate against progress are enormous. The tasks are going to be arduous but not insurmountable. The President and his team, as well as the governors in the states, must be courageous to confront the problems headlong.

“The states must be allowed to operate fully without hindrance as it is the case from federal agencies which encroach steadily on their sphere of influence.The states should control their resources and pay taxes to the Federal Government. Proceeds from sales tax and Value Added Tax must be distributed according to contributions.

“Any state, which feels incapable of proceeding as a socioeconomic cum political entity, may seek to join others. The states must be allowed to assume their full identities. They are no junior partners to the Federal Government. They enjoy coordinate powers.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now