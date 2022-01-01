Gov Akeredolu frees 4 prison inmates, commutes 6 others’ death sentence

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Saturday ordered the release of four inmates of correctional centres in the state.

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Charles Titiloye, who disclosed this in a statement in Akure, said the governor commuted the death sentence for six others to life imprisonment.

Akeredolu also commuted the sentence of one other inmate from life imprisonment to 15 years in jail.

The statement read: “The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has ordered the immediate release from correctional centres in the state four (4) inmates serving various terms of imprisonment to mark 2022 New year celebration.

“The release of the inmate was in the exercise of the power conferred on Mr. Governor by paragraph (a) (c) and (d) of subsection (1) of section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

READ ALSO: Akeredolu imposes curfew on Ondo community over violence

“The inmates were released based on the report of good conduct at the correctional centres.

“The governor also commuted to life imprisonment the sentence of six (6) condemned inmates who were sentenced to death by hanging by courts in the state. Mr. Governor extended his grace and mercy to another inmate sentenced to life imprisonment. He is now to spend 15 years at the correctional centre.

“The governor urged the released inmates to see their release as another opportunity to live a good life as better and reformed citizens. He urged the members of the public to accommodate and reintegrate them and not to discriminate against them.”

By: Udeobasi Ngozi

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now