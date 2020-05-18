Gov Akeredolu sends Twitter on meltdown with reply to Teni’s comment about Ondo State

Social media platform, Twitter was sent into a meltdown following a response by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over a comment made by ‘Billionaire’ crooner, Teni, about Ondo state.

The singer had taken to the social media platform to declare that being an indigene of Ondo state is a thing of pride stating further that she cannot explain it, but the feeling about her position on the Sunshine State is strong.

“Being from Ondo is a pride thing! I can’t explain,” the chubby singer wrote on Twitter.

Surprisingly, Teni’s post on Twitter got thumbs up from the governor of Ondo State, who replied in the most jovial manner which got many social media users excited because of his use of a popular slang.

“You are doing well…,” Governor Akeredolu replied Teni.

Below are some reactions by Twitter users following Governor Akeredolu’s reply to Teni on the social media:

@OndoFirstBorn: My Governor na Sabi man Oiiiiinnnn you are doing well

@agaraladi: Did our Governor just say that “you are doing well” ? Let me compliment it with “Ooin”

@DapoAdebayo3: My Able Governor is a fighter, a Warrior and indaboski ..Ooin you’re doing well Sir…

@HerjikeO: Our Governor Self dy There ….We See You sir…

