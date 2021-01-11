Gov Akeredolu suggests ways to help security agencies stem insecurity

The Governor of Indo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has demanded better ammunition and welfare for security operatives to stem insecurity in the country.

Governor Akeredolu made the call on Sunday in commemoration of the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at St. Benedict Military Catholic Church, Owena Cantonment of the Nigerian Army, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Speaking further, Akeredolu who emphasised that state police had become more necessary, called for multi-level policing system to take the country out of the security challenge it is facing.

Governor Akeredolu said; “There is need for more provision of modern equipment for the military to boost the fight against insurgents and other criminals.

“Better ammunition and welfare of the security agencies must continue to be at the forefront to encourage the officers in their fight against criminalities.

Akeredolu also commended the efforts of the Nigerian military’s counter-terrorism which is aimed at ridding the country of criminal elements.

