Gov Akeredolu tackles PDP over Ondo INEC office fire incident

The Government of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has warned the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) not to drag the All Progressives Party (APC) into the recent fire outbreak which engulfed the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ondo State.

Governor Akeredolu made the call on Sunday in a statement issued on his behalf by the spokesperson of his Campaign Organisation, Mr Olabode Richard Olatunde.

In the statement, Governor Akeredolu lambasted the PDP leaders for peddling falsehood, twisting the truth and wrongful accusations against APC following the outbreak of the fire incident.

Governor Akeredolu in the statement, further called on the PDP to ensure that their campaign in the State should be issue-based rather than attacking and smearing the image of APC.

The statement issued by Akeredolu reads thus in part; “The Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation (ACO) watched with utmost dismay, loads of falsehood peddled by leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, during the party’s governorship campaign flag-off in Akure on Saturday.

“While we remained unperturbed about what happened at the PDP scanty rally, we take exception to the unpopular road being taken by the PDP in its lame attempt to seek relevance among the people of the state who have rejected the PDP outrightly.

“Rather than base its campaign on issues that have bearing on the welfare of the good people of the Sunshine State, the PDP and its expired and paperweight politicians resorted to twisting the truth and wrongful accusations.”

“The PDP and its cohorts accused the APC of foul play in the recent inferno that razed some sections of the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

> “While we note that there is nothing wrong in calling on the Inspector-General of Police to investigate the cause of the fire, the attempt to drag the name of the APC in the unfortunate incident, is nothing but a show of ignorance and a bid by the PDP to stir sentiments for a lost cause.

> “Even INEC, through the Resident Electoral Commission (REC) in the state and its national commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education has debunked such claims, saying the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.”

> “Contrary to another falsehood by the PDP that the APC is not united, the party at the national and state levels is stronger and more united, as all chieftains have resolved to work for the victory of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his running mate, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

> “For the PDP, it’s a defeated expectation as the expected disharmony the PDP was waiting to reap in the APC after the party’s primary has become their nightmare.

> “The governor’s track records in the areas of road construction, industrialisation, promotion of workers’ welfare and so on, have made the forthcoming election a lost contest for the PDP.

> “The PDP attempt to hoodwink the people of the state with false accusations will only further expose their ineptitude among the highly intellectual and sophisticated people of Ondo State.

> “The PDP at the rally also arrogantly claimed that the October 10 governorship election will be a repeat of the 2019 presidential election, which the party said it won.

> “This amounts to a drowning man, that will clutch to any straw to stay afloat. Let us remind them that Governor Akeredolu was not in government when he beat Eyitayo Jegede in 2016, and with his track record in office, the coming election will be nothing, but a walkover for the APC.”

