Gov Alia denies working against APC in Benue

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has denied working against the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor made the clarification in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, on Sunday in Makurdi.

He was reacting to a recent statement credited to the APC in Benue State on his loyalty to the party.

The APC leaders in the state recently accused the governor of neglecting the party for the opposition political parties.

They also accused Alia of recruiting and funding a five-man committee to convey false information about the state’s chapter to the Presidency and the APC National Secretariat.

But the governor insisted that he had a special love for his party, especially the Benue chapter, and has been working tirelessly to make it proud.

He said: “A particularly absurd claim says there is a formation and funding of a committee headed by retired Gen. Lawrence Onoja and Mr. Emmanuel Jime, supposedly tasked to misinform the Presidency and National Secretariat about the situation in Benue.

“That committee is also expected to spread falsehoods against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

“As a governor, l’m determined to fulfill my campaign promises to Benue people.

“My continued funding of our party activities and expanding its stakeholders meetings in the state are eloquent testimonies of how I hold the party so dear to my heart.”

He commended the zonal chairmen of the APC in Benue for their honesty in giving credit to his excellent performance so far and resolving to stand by him.

