Gov Alia dissolves Benue Assembly

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, on Friday, dissolved the state House of Assembly.

This followed the release of the dissolution order read by the Clerk of the House, Bernard Nule, at the valedictory session in Makurdi.

He said the dissolution of the Assembly was in line with the Benue State House of Assembly dissolution order, Section 105, sub-section 3, of the 1999 Constitution.

The session confers powers on the governor to dissolve the Assembly at the expiration of its tenure every four years.

On his part, the Speaker of the House, Titus Uba, thanked his colleagues and the staff of the Assembly for their support in the last four years.

He said the Assembly processed 60 bills and passed 54 during the period.

