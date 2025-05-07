Connect with us

Gov Alia rejects Reps invitation

2 hours ago

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has rejected an invitation by the House of Representatives over the security challenges in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Tersoo Kula, told journalists on Wednesday in Makurdi that his principal would appear a House of Representatives Committee on Thursday.

The Green Chamber had on Tuesday summoned Alia and his Zamfara State counterpart, Lawal Dauda, alongside the states’ Houses of Assembly leadership.

Kula said the invitation was unconstitutional and the governor would not comply with it.

He explained that Alia has filed a case at the Supreme Court challenging the lawmakers’ invitation.

READ ALSO: Northern group decries killings, kidnappings in Benue, warns Gov Alia

The CPS said: “Yesterday (Tuesday), the Benue Assembly passed a resolution rejecting the Reps Committee invitation.

“They believe the invitation is based on ignorance and have decided not to attend. They will also challenge it in court.”

Kula added that the governor, independently, has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the invitation’s legality.

“Since the matter is in court, I will not speak further on it,” he stated.

He claimed that the civil society group behind the petition was faceless and unregistered.

