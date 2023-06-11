Gov Alia sets up committee to recover stolen assets in Benue

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has set up a committee to recover government assets allegedly looted by the last government in the state.

The governor had since his inauguration reversed some of the decisions taken by former governor Samuel Ortom’s administration in the state.

He also blocked the state government’s accounts in commercial banks.

However, the former governor in a statement issued last week by his media aide, Terver Akase, advised Alia to focus on governance instead of looking for scapegoats in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Tersoo Kula, who confirmed the development in a statement issued in Makurdi, said his principal inaugurated an assets recovery panel at state and local government levels.

He added that the Department of State Security (DSS), police, military, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) would be represented in the committee at both levels.

The committee is headed by a former Permanent Secretary in the state, Hingah Biem with Tormbuwua Terlumun as secretary.

Other members of the committee are the former Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Joe Abaagu, Dennis Akura, Ioryue Yajir, Peter Egbodo,Joseph Ojob, Jonathan Modi, Shaageer Matins, Yuhe Jerome and Tom Uja.

The statement read: “Members at local government level are – Jude Tyo, Aondowase Apera, Kwaghgba Amande, Richard Dzungweve, Anthony Sende, Olofu Ogwuche, Terver Kachina, and Nick Eworo.

“Both committees will have able representatives from the Department of State Security, The Police, Military, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.”

