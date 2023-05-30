Gov Aliyu revokes land allocations, nullifies last-minute decisions made by Tambuwal in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, on Tuesday, revoked last-minute land and housing allocations made by his predecessor, Aminu Tambuwal.

He also dissolved the local council caretaker committees and suspended appointments of traditional rulers made recently by the last administration in the state.

The governor’s Press Secretary, Abubakar Bawa, who confirmed the development in a statement in Sokoto, said appointments into the state civil service made by the government after March 19 were affected.

He added that the governor reversed the renaming of tertiary institutions and appointments to their governing councils as well as relocations announced by the government.

According to him, the affected institutions are to revert to their former names and locations.

The statement read: “All recent appointments of traditional rulers made by former Governor Aminu Tambuwal are hereby suspended and will be reviewed in due course in the public interest.

“All local government sole administrators/ caretaker committees recently appointed by the immediate past administration are hereby dissolved.

“The governors directed LGAs sole administrators to hand over to the Directors of Administration at the councils with immediate effect.

“All governing boards of parastatals other than statutory boards were also dissolved with immediate effect.

“The governor said that all wasteful and unnecessary auction of government assets had been suspended and will be revisited in due course.”

