News
Gov Aliyu sets up panel to review auction of Sokoto assets by Tambuwal
The Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, has set up a 19-member committee to review the auction of government assets by the Aminu Tambuwal administration in the state.
The Press Secretary to the governor, Abubakar Bawa, who confirmed the news to journalists on Wednesday in Sokoto, said the committee is headed by Alhaji Jelani Kalgo with Malam Mustafa Alkali as secretary.
Also on the committee are – Col. Garba Moyi (retd), Isa Achida, Dalhatu Mamman, Muhammad Harande, Nasiru Bodinga, and Mu’azu Sulaiman.
READ ALSO: Gov Aliyu revokes land allocations, nullifies last-minute decisions made by Tambuwal in Sokoto
Others are – Sanusi Danfulani, Ibrahim Hassan, Isa Maishinkafa, Nasiru Manjo, Abubakar Salame, representatives of Ministries of Works, Local Government, and Board of Survey as well as the police, Department of State Security (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
“The committee’s terms of reference is to, among other things, review all the wasteful and unnecessary auction of the government’s assets,” the governor’s aide added.
