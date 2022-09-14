Gov Ayade locks out Cross River Government House workers for lateness

The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, on Wednesday, locked out workers from the Government House for coming late to work.

Ayade, who had earlier expressed concern at the civil servants’ attitude to work, arrived at the Government House before the 8:00 a.m. resumption time on Wednesday and was surprised to see that many of the workers were not on their seats after going round the offices.

He immediately ordered the opening of a register and asked the chief security officer to lock the gate against any worker who reported late.

Some of those affected, according to a source who confided in Ripples Nigeria, include top-ranking officers in the state civil service, directors and political appointees.

A statement issued later by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Christian Ita, noted that Ayade has always preached against indiscipline.

“The normal resumption time is 8:00 a.m., and if a governor can be in the office at that time, why can’t others be around? The governor has always shown reward and sanction to workers. He does not hesitate to sanction when you err and also reward you when you are committed to duty,” Ita said.

