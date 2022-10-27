Gov Ayade presents 2023 budget proposal of N330bn to Cross River Assembly

The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, on Thursday presented the 2023 budget proposal of N330billion to the state House of Assembly.

In his presentation, the governor said the document christened “Budget of Quantum Infinitum,” was targeted at ongoing projects in the state.

He said N130 billion or 39 percent of the total budget has been earmarked for recurrent expenditure and N200billion or 61 percent of the budget set aside as capital spending.

Ayade also stressed the need for massive recruitment of workers in the state next year.

Read also:Gov Ayade locks out Cross River Government House workers for lateness

He said: “There is a need for massive recruitment of workers in our state now so that the new people can understudy those who are leaving.

“By early next year, at least 85 percent of the workforce in the state’s civil service will be leaving and so there is an urgent need for massive recruitment.

“My administration has been able to create an Independent economy that needs to be sustained.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now