Gov Ayade relaxes curfew in Cross River

The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has relaxed the curfew imposed on the state over insecurity.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor, Christian Ita, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Calabar, said Ayade took the decision after reviewing the security situation in the state.

According to him, the curfew will now be in place from 12 midnight to 6: 00 a.m., daily.

He added that the directive took effect from Monday.

The state government had last year imposed a curfew on the state over growing insecurity.

The statement read: “Following a review of the security situation in the state, the state Governor, His Excellency, Sir Ben Ayade, has ordered an immediate relaxation of the 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew in the state.

“Consequently, restriction of movement is now between the hours of 12 midnight and 6:00 a.m., with effect from today, Monday 2nd of August 2021.

“Members of the public can therefore go about their normal and lawful businesses between 6:00 a.m. and 12midnight.”

