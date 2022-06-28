Gov Ayade removes two clan heads over communal violence

The Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade, has ordered the immediate dethronement of two clan heads in the state over communal violence.

The Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Linus Obogo, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Calabar, listed the affected clan heads as Oyadama in Obol Ayomobi and his counterpart in Obama Erena, Obubra Local Government Area of the state.

The Nko and Oyadama communities have been at loggerhead over a piece of land for several months.

Read also:Ayade hosts Tinubu, canvasses power shift to South in 2023

He said the dethronement of the clan heads and other traditional rulers in the two warring communities were as a result of the intractable communal clashes in the area.

Obogo said the ownership of the disputed land had been revoked and taken over by the state government in the public interest.

”Similarly, the government has ordered the sustenance of army operations in the Nko community until those behind the shooting of the six military personnel are fished out,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now