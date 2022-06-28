News
Gov Ayade removes two clan heads over communal violence
The Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade, has ordered the immediate dethronement of two clan heads in the state over communal violence.
The Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Linus Obogo, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Calabar, listed the affected clan heads as Oyadama in Obol Ayomobi and his counterpart in Obama Erena, Obubra Local Government Area of the state.
The Nko and Oyadama communities have been at loggerhead over a piece of land for several months.
He said the dethronement of the clan heads and other traditional rulers in the two warring communities were as a result of the intractable communal clashes in the area.
Obogo said the ownership of the disputed land had been revoked and taken over by the state government in the public interest.
”Similarly, the government has ordered the sustenance of army operations in the Nko community until those behind the shooting of the six military personnel are fished out,” he added.
