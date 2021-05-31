Gov Ayade sacks four commissioners, five aides over alleged refusal to join APC | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Gov Ayade sacks four commissioners, five aides over alleged refusal to join APC
The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has sacked four commissioners and five aides in the state following their alleged refusal to join him in the All Progressives Congress (APC).
In a letter announcing the sack of the commissioners signed on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Christian Ita, the affected Commissioners are Rita Ayim, Asu Okang, Ntufam Donatus Etim and Mike Usibe.
The aides who were also relieved of their jobs are Leo Inyambe, Orok Otu Duke, Victor Okon, John Etim Bassey, and former member of the state House of Assembly, Agbiji Mbeh Agbiji.
The sacked officials were also directed to immediately return government properties including official vehicles, documents in their possession and vacate their official residents.
READ ALSO: Cross River PDP alleges Ayade’s defection to APC will cost state N2bn
It was gathered that the commissioners had staunchly refused all entreaties by Ayade to force them to join him in APC while Ayim and Usibe, who were said to be members of former Governor Liyel Imoke’s political caucus were recently appointed into the newly constituted Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee in the state.
The governor, who defected to the APC a few days ago, had ordered all of his commissioners and political appointees to dump the PDP for the ruling party if they hope to retain their positions.
Speculations are rife that more commissioners, aides, and other appointees who are uncomfortable with the governor’s defection to APC might soon be relieved of their jobs.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...