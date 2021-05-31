Gov Ayade sacks four commissioners, five aides over alleged refusal to join APC | Ripples Nigeria

The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has sacked four commissioners and five aides in the state following their alleged refusal to join him in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter announcing the sack of the commissioners signed on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Christian Ita, the affected Commissioners are Rita Ayim, Asu Okang, Ntufam Donatus Etim and Mike Usibe.

The aides who were also relieved of their jobs are Leo Inyambe, Orok Otu Duke, Victor Okon, John Etim Bassey, and former member of the state House of Assembly, Agbiji Mbeh Agbiji.

The sacked officials were also directed to immediately return government properties including official vehicles, documents in their possession and vacate their official residents.

It was gathered that the commissioners had staunchly refused all entreaties by Ayade to force them to join him in APC while Ayim and Usibe, who were said to be members of former Governor Liyel Imoke’s political caucus were recently appointed into the newly constituted Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee in the state.

The governor, who defected to the APC a few days ago, had ordered all of his commissioners and political appointees to dump the PDP for the ruling party if they hope to retain their positions.

Speculations are rife that more commissioners, aides, and other appointees who are uncomfortable with the governor’s defection to APC might soon be relieved of their jobs.

