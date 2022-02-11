Gov Ayade says Nigeria very hard to govern, hints at joining presidential race

The Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade has acknowledged that Nigeria is a very difficult and complex country to preside over, as evidenced by the antecedents of past leaders and the challenges therein.

Ayade made this disclosure on Thursday during a guest appearance on AIT programme, Politics Today.

According to him, “The system we have, even if you bring a saint, the best hand to run it, he will still have problems. Nigeria needs a strategic, long term plan.

“We need to change the political kinetics, focus on our local needs and customize the system to our Afrocentric philosophy. If we continue to depend on the so-called sophisticated, imported democratic pattern system, the majority will always take it, whereas they may not necessarily be the best sometimes.

“We must reduce the amount of politics in our economy. We need courageous leadership. We need new orientation, new direction and new belief to emphasise hope for the Black race.”

Ayade further touted his credentials as the best presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 elections.

Nonetheless, he noted that his willingness to contest depends on the final decision of the All Progressives Congress regarding zoning of elective posts.

“Nigeria needs someone like me with uncommon intellect, vast knowledge in every subject under the sun, exposure, learning and international connections to change the country’s narratives.

“I think I am not somebody who likes to throw himself up, but nevertheless, if the party agrees that power should go to the South-South for equity and balance, I will run.

“If I come in as President, I will use the same intellect and magic used in Cross River to build endless factories without much of State’s resources. I will make it clear that I don’t have money to throw about.

“I can make a major difference if I become the APC candidate”, Ayade stated.

