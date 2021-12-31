Gov Ayade signs Cross Rivers’ budget of N354.5bn

The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, on Friday signed the state’s 2022 appropriation bill of N354.5 billion.

The governor, who addressed journalists after signing the document titled: “Budget of Conjugated Agglutination,” at his office in Calabar, said the budget would ensure the take-off of most of the industries established by his administration.

He said: “Most of the industries we started have all been completed. This budget is, therefore, aimed at getting the products from these industries into the market in quick and agglutinated succession.

“Our administration was fully aware that a budget in a developing economy could not be an envelop budget because your budget to your dream, vision, and aspiration.

“Any budget that is limited to what you can earn does not belong to the Third World developing economies. It is only the economy that has matured, stabilised and fermented that could have envelope budgeting.

“So it is not so much about the size of your budget, but much more about the size of your ambition and your commitment. It is about the journey you set for yourself and how you want to arrive at your destination.”

