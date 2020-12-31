Gov Ayade warns against display of masquerades, restricts cross-over services to 10pm

The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has banned the display of masquerades during the New Year celebration.

Ayade disclosed this in a statement signed by Operation Akparakwu, headed by the Permanent Secretary, State Security Advisers Office, Dr Walter Mboto, on Thursday, warning that masquerades should not dare display on the 1st of January or within the period as planned.

“This is a warning to organizers of Nyoro Ekpe 2021 in Efe Ekpe Iboku Utan, opposite Duke Town Presbyterian Church that they will be arrested and prosecuted should they go ahead with the planned public masquerade display during this period,” he stated.

The statement also disclosed that the government also banned public displays of Tin Koriko, Nnabor among other gathering that fails the Covid-19 protocol.

Ayade further warn churches not to exceed 10pm during the cross-over service, which has been the stipulated time for movement in the state since the #EndSARS period.

However, in a letter by the Special Adviser to governor Ayade on Religious Matters, Rev Father Bob Etta, to the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria and other blocks said:

“Conscious of the recent rise in the number of cases of COVID-19 in the country, and the need to maintain the improved security situation in the state, His Excellency Sir Ben Ayade the Governor of Cross River State has directed that churches should fix their Cross Over services within the 6.00 am to 10.00 pm time permitted for movement”.

He further urged churches to enforce the laid down protocols for COVID-19 to avoid running foul of the law, as COVID-19 Protocol Enforcement Teams will go round churches to ensure compliance by churches during the cross over night.

“Wearing of Face Mask in public worship, washing of hands, use of hand sanitizer is compulsory because we have a responsibility to keep our state safe, and protect our families, he said.

